Mild Tension Over Name Change At ANU Engineering College

Vijayawada: Mild tension prevailed at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur on Saturday following the removal of Dr Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s name from the Engineering and Technology College.

On Wednesday, leaders of the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) met in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Gangadhar Rao and demanded the removal of Dr Rajasekhar Reddy’s name from the college. The university authorities removed the name by Thursday.

Subsequently, leaders of the YSR Congress Party protested the decision and demanded restoration of Dr Rajasekhar Reddy’s name. Heated arguments were witnessed between leaders of the TNSF and the YSR Congress, leading to mild tension on the campus.

University authorities stepped in to control the situation and maintain order.