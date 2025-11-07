 Top
Mild Tension at Private Hospital After Patient’s Death in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh
7 Nov 2025 11:05 PM IST

According to Suryaraopeta police, the patient, a resident of Kalidindi in Krishna district, was brought to the hospital by family members in a critical condition

Mild tension prevailed at a private hospital in Suryaraopeta, Vijayawada, on Friday following the death of a patient during treatment. (Representational Image: DC)

Vijayawada: Mild tension prevailed at a private hospital in Suryaraopeta, Vijayawada, on Friday following the death of a patient during treatment.

According to Suryaraopeta police, the patient, a resident of Kalidindi in Krishna district, was brought to the hospital by family members in a critical condition. However, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Enraged over the incident, the deceased’s relatives reportedly confronted the hospital staff, blaming them for failing to save his life. During the altercation, a reserve sub-inspector of APSP, identified as Bose, sustained a minor injury.

Police were yet to register a case when reports last came in.

DC Correspondent
