Mild Earthquake Felt In Andhra Pradesh's Podili, No Damage Reported

TIRUPATI: Podili in Prakasam district experienced a mild earthquake in the early hours of Friday, briefly alarming residents. The tremor, felt at around 3.14 a.m., lasted only a few seconds, but many people rushed out of their homes fearing a stronger quake.

Tremors were reported in Podili town and nearby areas, including Islampet, Sravani Estate and Bestapalem. Residents said they were woken by a sudden noise and vibration, which triggered panic despite the brief duration.

The National Centre for Seismology confirmed that the earthquake originated at a shallow depth of 10 km, with its epicentre about 24 km north of Kanigiri. Due to the shallow depth, the shake was felt more clearly even though its magnitude was low.

A former scientist from the National Geophysical Research Institute explained that such tremors occur when pressure built up along old fault lines is released. Prakasam district is not located on a major plate boundary but lies in an intra-plate zone, where accumulated stress occasionally results in mild quakes.

Revenue and police officials visited Podili and surrounding villages and confirmed there were no injuries or structural damage. People were advised to remain calm and not spread rumours. Details have been forwarded to geologists for further study.

According to India’s official seismic zoning map, Prakasam district falls in Seismic Zone II–III, categorised as a low to moderate risk zone.

This is not the first such incident. On May 6, 2025, a similar tremor shook Podili and parts of Kanigiri mandal. In 2024, quakes were also recorded in Darshi, Mundlamur and Tallur mandals. Frequent tremors have left residents seeking clearer explanations from experts on the continuing seismic activity.