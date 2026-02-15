MILAN Village Opens Doors To Visitors Ahead Of Fleet Review

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam experienced a signature moment on Sunday with the inauguration of the MILAN Village at INS Satavahana. This marked the start of a series of international maritime engagements hosted by the Indian Navy.

These included the international fleet review (IFR), Exercise MILAN 2026, and the Indian Ocean naval symposium. Collectively, these events represent the largest maritime assembly India has hosted since Independence.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, flag officer commanding-in-chief of the Eastern Naval Command, inaugurated the MILAN Village. In his address, Vice Admiral Bhalla highlighted the scale and significance of this gathering.

The inauguration of the MILAN Village officially marks the start of the three maritime events: the IFR, MILAN, and IONS in Visakhapatnam. A total of 71 ships, including INS Vikrant and 19 foreign warships, will participate in the International Fleet Review, which President Droupadi Murmu will review off the coast of Visakhapatnam.

Additionally, 65 navies will take part in MILAN, and 45 marching contingents will join the International City Parade on February 19.

The participation of 65 navies and nearly 20 foreign warships highlight India’s rising stature as a maritime power and its commitment to fostering cooperation, interoperability, and dialogue among global naval forces. These events are expected to strengthen India’s strategic partnerships across the Indo-Pacific and beyond, reinforcing its role as a key stakeholder in regional security.

Beyond its operational focus, the MILAN Village has been designed as a cultural interface, showcasing the diversity of the participating nations alongside India’s rich heritage. Nearly 50 stalls have been set up, featuring handlooms, handicrafts, and traditional artefacts.

Exhibits from institutions such as Etikoppaka Toys, Sankalpa Art Village and Lepakshi attracted considerable interest, allowing visitors to engage with handwoven textiles, khadi products and indigenous crafts. The stalls provided not only souvenirs but also a glimpse into India’s vibrant artisanal traditions.

To enhance the atmosphere, food stalls serving regional cuisine created a welcoming environment for naval personnel and visitors alike. Cultural performances, including traditional dance and music, further enriched the experience, promoting interaction and camaraderie among participants from diverse backgrounds.

The International Fleet Review, which President Draupadi Murmu would review, will serve as a cornerstone of these engagements, symbolising unity and cooperation among navies.

The International City Parade on Feb 19 will be a major public-facing event, featuring marching contingents from around the world, parading through Visakhapatnam and offering citizens a rare spectacle of global naval solidarity.