MILAN 2026 Harbour Phase On In Vizag, Sea Phase Today

Visakhapatnam: The harbour phase of MILAN 2026, which began on February 18, is continuing in Visakhapatnam, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) sources said on Saturday.

In a post on X, the ENC said, “Future naval leaders learning together. As part of MILAN 2026, the MILAN Young Officers (MOYO) programme saw the participation of over 60 young naval officers from friendly navies during two days of professional engagement. Highlights included ship-handling simulator training at the Maritime Warfare Centre, cross-deck visits on board warships, sail training, ship familiarisation on board INS Tarangini, and a visit to the Vizag museum, along with vibrant cultural exchanges that fostered camaraderie, trust, and lasting professional bonds.”

The sea phase exercises, to be held in deep waters off Visakhapatnam, are expected to commence from Sunday, ENC sources said.

The 13th edition of the multilateral naval exercise MILAN is a major maritime engagement involving over 60 warships and more than 75 foreign delegations. Of these, 23 foreign warships are directly participating in advanced high-seas drills, including anti-submarine and air defence exercises.

Key participating countries include the US, Russia, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, the Philippines, the UAE, Bangladesh, and Vietnam.

This edition coincides with the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026 and the 9th IONS Conclave of Chiefs, making it the largest MILAN exercise held so far.