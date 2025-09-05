Milad-un-Nabi Celebrated With Grandeur Across AP

VIJAYAWADA: Muslims across Andhra Pradesh celebrated Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, with fervour, grandeur, colourful processions, special prayers and community feasts. People of other religions too wished them, including the districts of Vijayawada, Kurnool, Adoni and Nandigama, apart from all the towns.

In Vijayawada, MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni participated in a massive rally organised at the Panja Centre, along with Muslim elders, leaders and community. He hailed the Prophet as an eternal guide to humanity. “Prophet Muhammad dedicated his life to establishing a harmonious society. His teachings are relevant even today and serve as a beacon for mankind,” Sivanath said, extending his greetings to the Muslim community.

Subsequently, the faithful marched from Panja Centre to the Kaleswara Rao Market mosque. Former MLC and TDP leader Buddha Venkanna, state executive secretary M.S. Baig, minority cell leaders and community elders welcomed the procession.

In Kadapa, former deputy chief minister S.B. Amzath Basha joined thousands of devotees in a grand procession that passed through Almaspet, Potti Sriramulu Circle, Seven Roads and NTR Centre. Extending his greetings, he described India as a “symbol of communal harmony” and urged all communities to follow the noble path of the Prophet. “Prophet Muhammad’s life is a message of peace, sacrifice and compassion, which the world needs today,” Basha underlined.

In Nandigama, Muslims took out a mammoth Julus-e-Mustafa, jointly organised by the five major mosques in the town. Thousands of c, including children, participated in it, carrying green flags and chanting messages of peace. The rally culminated at the Jama Masjid, where the devout offered special prayers for world peace, followed by Langar (community food distribution).

Prominent among those present included Minority Rights Forum president Farooq Shibli, religious head from Kondapalli Dargah, Altaf Raza, spiritual leaders from across South India, former MLA Dr. Monditoka Jaganmohan Rao, and representatives from various social and political organisations.

In Adoni, former MLA and YSR Congress state working president M. Hafeez Khan attended special programmes, including the exhibition of a sacred relic, preserved by the Nizamuddin family for over six centuries. The relic is documented as authentic in the historical Madras Presidency records and Waqf Board documents. “Milad-un-Nabi stands for peace, love and brotherhood. The Prophet’s teachings are the guiding light we need for harmony in society,” Hafeez Khan stressed.