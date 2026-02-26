Midnight Fire Mishap at Rajampet Lodge Claims Life

Kadapa: A midnight fire accident in Rajampet town of Kadapa district killed one and injured several others. Flames broke out at Deep Lodge on the Railway Station Road shortly after Wednesday-Thursday midnight, triggering panic among occupants.

Flames and thick smoke rapidly spread across all 22 rooms of the lodge, leaving 33 guests gasping for breath and scrambling to escape.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Police and rescue teams safely evacuated 32 occupants and shifted the injured to the Rajampet Government Hospital. However, they found Venkata Srinivas of Korrapadu village in Proddatur mandal dead due to suffocation while asleep in the room.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Doctors discharged most of the victims, who had suffered minor injuries in the fire accident, on Thursday evening. Doctors said four persons have suffered comparatively serious injuries. They are still undergoing treatment.

Locals appreciated the Fire Department and police for their timely response and evacuation of all but one victim. The body of deceased Venkata Srinivas has been handed over to his family members.

According to the preliminary investigation, the mishap had occurred due to a short circuit.