Middle East tension: APNRTS sets up helpline

Vijayawada: The Government of Andhra Pradesh, through the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), is closely monitoring the situations in Israel and Iran, following social media updates from Indian Embassies to keep citizens informed. APNRTS officials stated that the government is prepared to assist NRIs or migrants in those countries. They advised NRIs, migrants, or their family members in Andhra Pradesh to contact the APNRTS 24/7 Helpline at +91-863-2340678, via WhatsApp at +91 85000 27678, or by email at helpline@apnrts.com; info@apnrts.com for any assistance. Officials noted that the Indian Embassy and the Government of India have issued advisories to Indian nationals in Israel and Iran amid the current unrest. The Indian Embassy in Israel is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals. They advised Indians in Israel to remain vigilant and adhere to local safety protocols. In case of emergencies, Indians can contact the Embassy at +972-547520711; +972-543278392 or via email at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. Indians wishing to register with the Embassy can do so at https://forms.gle/ ftp3DEXgJwH8XVRdA .





