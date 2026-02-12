Microsoft CSR Launches Free Cyber Security, AI Training At JNTUA

ANANTAPUR: A three-month free training programme on “Cyber Security – AI Economy” was inaugurated on Tuesday at the CSE Department Seminar Hall of JNTU Anantapur College of Engineering.

The programme is being organised by Microsoft under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in collaboration with Roman Technologies, IIIT Lucknow and EY Global Ltd. The training will be provided free of cost to students for three months at JNTUA.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. H. Sudarshana Rao said that apart from cyber security, emerging fields such as quantum cyber security would offer significant employment opportunities in the near future. He noted that similar Microsoft-certified training programmes usually cost over ₹10,000 at private institutes, but are being offered free to students of the university and affiliated private colleges under this initiative.

He urged students to utilise the opportunity to enhance their skills and secure placements in reputed global companies. Pointing to the growing demand for skilled professionals, he said there is a shortage of cyber security experts, creating strong career prospects in the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Sohel Siddiqui said Microsoft is extending the training entirely free of cost. Along with training in cyber security and AI, efforts would also be made to facilitate employment opportunities for participants. He encouraged students to make effective use of the programme.

JNTUACEA principal Chennar Reddy, Roman Technologies Director Rakshit, representatives from EY Global (Lucknow), Microsoft officials, training partners and students attended the event.