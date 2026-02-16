Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Arrives in Amaravati

Amaravati: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Amravti, Andhra Pradesh ahead of attending the AI-India Impact summit in Delhi. Andhra Pradesh Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh received Gates at the Airport and expressed optimism about future collaborations.

In a post on X, Lokesh wrote, "Welcome to Amaravati, Mr. Bill Gates. It was a pleasure to receive the Chair of the Gates Foundation at Gannavaram Airport today, along with my colleagues Home Minister Smt. Anitha Garu, Agriculture Minister Sri Atchannaidu Garu & Health Minister Sri Satya Kumar Garu. We have now proceeded to the Secretariat for discussions on strengthening partnerships in health, agriculture, education, and technology-driven governance. Andhra Pradesh looks forward to working closely with the Gates Foundation to create scalable, impactful solutions for our people."

Gates is among the top global leaders who will be attending the AI Impact Summit that is being held in India from February 16 to 20, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the expo today at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Summit, the Prime Minister welcomed the delegates coming to India and highlighted the country's progress in the field of science and tech--making an indelible contribution to global development. He said on X, "It is a matter of immense pride for us that people from all over the world are coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit. This also shows the capability of our country's youth. This occasion is further proof that our country is progressing rapidly in the field of science and technology and is making an important contribution to global development."

PM Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. An unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and the brightest minds from Silicon Valley and beyond will converse at the Bharat Mandapam as India is set to host the AI Impact Summit 2026 next week. From February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, showcases New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. At the core is India's audacious vision for sovereign AI.