Micro Shivalinga Carved on Pencil Tip

Kakinada: On occasion of the Maha Shivaratri festival, miniature craftsman Aripaka Ramesh Babu has carved a very thin Shivalinga on a pencil tip, apart from crafting a matching copper trident.

The height of these articles is only 5 mm. The Shivalinga can be seen clearly only with a magnifying glass.

Ramesh Babu said that he made these miniature crafts so that the Supreme Lord Shiva blesses all people.