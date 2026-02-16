Micro Shivalinga Carved on Pencil Tip
Ramesh Babu said that he made these miniature crafts so that the Supreme Lord Shiva blesses all people.
Kakinada: On occasion of the Maha Shivaratri festival, miniature craftsman Aripaka Ramesh Babu has carved a very thin Shivalinga on a pencil tip, apart from crafting a matching copper trident.
The height of these articles is only 5 mm. The Shivalinga can be seen clearly only with a magnifying glass.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
