Micro Shivalinga Carved on Pencil Tip

Andhra Pradesh
16 Feb 2026 1:43 AM IST

Ramesh Babu said that he made these miniature crafts so that the Supreme Lord Shiva blesses all people.

The height of these articles is only 5 mm. The Shivalinga can be seen clearly only with a magnifying glass. (Image: DC)

Kakinada: On occasion of the Maha Shivaratri festival, miniature craftsman Aripaka Ramesh Babu has carved a very thin Shivalinga on a pencil tip, apart from crafting a matching copper trident.

The height of these articles is only 5 mm. The Shivalinga can be seen clearly only with a magnifying glass.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh miniature art Mahashivaratri 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

