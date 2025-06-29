MHA Clears NIA Probe Into Plan To Bomb Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam:Ministry of home affairs (MHA) has approved a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the alleged terror plot to carry out bomb blasts in Vizianagaram.

Vizianagaram police had arrested two youngsters – Siraj-Ur-Rehman (29), a native of Vizianagaram, and Syed Sameer (28), a native of Secunderabad – in May this year for conspiring to carry out bomb blasts in Vizianagaram and other soft targets in Andhra Pradesh and other states using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).



Police found Siraj-Ur-Rehman in possession of explosive materials, specifically ammonium nitrate, sulfur and aluminium powder. He had procured these substances through an online platform. Acting on Siraj’s confession, police nabbed Syed Sameer, a resident of Secunderabad.



The two suspects have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosives Substance Act and under various sections of the BNS.



During their interrogation, various agencies gathered crucial information about financial support to Siraj and Sameer from their foreign handlers in Saudi Arabia and Oman. The youngsters revealed their connections to various groups, such as Ghazwa-E-Hind and Jihadi. They also admitted plans to target people of various wings using IEDs and rocket launchers.



Siraj has reportedly admitted that he received bomb-making training in Saudi Arabia, while Sameer had been trained in Pakistan.



Siraj communicated with Abu Musab via the Signal app to avoid detection. He planned to use IEDs for his attacks.