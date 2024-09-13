Mexico team to study APCNF model

Vijayawada: A Mexican government team is going to visit Andhra Pradesh between September 15 and 21 to study the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF), a state government natural farming programme. The APCNF officials said the programme is recognised as the world's largest agroecology program, with over 10,35,000 farmers enrolled in natural farming across 4,120 villages in the state. The objective of the visit is to study the AP model in detail, take the learnings back to Mexico and replicate this model in the North American country at the earliest.











The APCNF officials said a nine-member Mexican delegation consists of agriculture researchers, civil society representatives, technicians and farmers, and is being led by Maria Natividad Diaz, area director of the Mexican government’s Programme of Production for Well-being. In addition to the Mexican delegation, the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), the implementing agency of the APCNF, is also hosting the representatives of its international philanthropy partner - NOW Partners.From September 15 to 17, the team will visit APCNF project areas in Tirupati district. Between September 18 and 20, they will travel through project areas of Eluru and visit cacao, paddy, oil palm and vegetable fields. The visit will begin with a presentation of the APCNF by T. Vijay Kumar, executive vice chairman of the RySS. For the next three days, the team will learn the nine universal principles of natural farming, method demonstrations, any time model (ATM), A Grade models on the field, interact with the women's self-help groups and participate in practical demonstration of these models.The officials added that the RySS is collaborating with various governments, NGOs and philanthropies across the world and has hosted delegations of senior government officials from over 45 countries so far. They further added that this exchange of knowledge is a critical pillar in scaling up the APCNF model globally.