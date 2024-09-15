Mexicans arrive to emulate AP’s natural farming practises

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme of AP has caught international attention. A nine-member delegation from Mexico has arrived for a seven-day visit to study the implementation of the programme, starting with an orientation programme in Tirupati on Sunday.

Welcoming the delegation, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) executive vice chairman T. Vijay Kumar explained to the Mexicans the core activities of the APCNF programme, alongside the role played by the Indo-German Global Academy for Agro-Ecology Research and Learning Centre (IGGARL) in promoting natural methods of farming.

The RySS vice chairman pointed to the scientific principles behind natural farming, as to how natural elements like sunlight, air, water, plants, microorganisms and soil are interlinked in the practices adopted by the APCNF. He provided insights into the state’s geographical conditions, cropping patterns and water resources.

Vijay Kumar emphasised on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of extending the natural farming programme to all villages in Andhra Pradesh to meet the broader goal of making AP a chemical-free agricultural region. He pointed out that natural farming not only reduces costs involved in farming, it increases the income for farmers, apart from providing numerous non-economic benefits.

The Mexican delegation, led by Diaz Maria Nativity, includes government representatives, researchers, technical experts and farmers. Notable among them are Ramirez Pardo Erica Somi (communications director) and Lopez Merlin David (researcher from the Mexican National Council for Science and Technology).

Following the morning presentation, the overseas delegation visited a photo exhibition on natural farming organised by the RySS. In the afternoon, they toured agricultural fields in Vemuru village, where they observed practical demonstrations of natural farming techniques. At D. Ayyappa Naidu's farm, the visitors learned about preparation of Beejamrutham, Ghana Jeevamrutham, Drava Jeevamrutham and seed pellets.

Subsequently, the Mexicans reached C. Ramapuram village, where they interacted with poor families who maintain kitchen gardens year-round. The delegation members held discussions with women's self-help groups and village unity committees to understand the crucial role they play in implementing the natural farming practices.

Silva De Andrade Leonardo of the international philanthropic organisation Now Partners informed the delegation that RySS has already implemented APCNF’s natural farming model in Zambia. The same will be extended to additional countries within the near future.