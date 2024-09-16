Mexican team lauds women in AP’s natural farming

Tirupati: A nine-member Mexican delegation, which arrived in Andhra Pradesh on a seven-day tour to study the state’s natural farming model, praised the strong participation of women in the Andhra Pradesh Community managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme during their visit to various villages in Chittoor district on Monday.

The team visited several villages in Chittoor district to observe natural farming practices. "The women in Andhra Pradesh have been playing a key role in natural farming practices. The Self-Help Group (SHG) members support each other in natural farming and are getting good results,” observed Maria Natividad Diaz, leader of the delegation.

The team interacted with women leaders of Udaymanikyam Village Organisation in Y.V. Palem mandal and understood the women’s experiences with natural farming and the benefits gained from innovative models. The delegation visited natural farming fields showcasing Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS), Any Time Money (ATM), A-Grade and Drought Proofing Model (DrPM) in mango orchards. They also observed a 5-layer model and pre-monsoon dry sowing in Chattevaripalem village of Chinnagottigallu mandal.

The Mexican team noted that while their country historically focused on large-scale farmers, India emphasizes supporting small and marginal farmers with a livelihood-centric approach. The delegation enquired how the SHG members participate in natural farming. The Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) officials clarified that while farming is done individually, the SHGs of 10 women collaborate and support each other.

