Metlotsavam Marks Spiritual Ascent Of Devotees, TTD Official

Nellore: The sacred Metlotsavam, symbolising the gradual spiritual progress of devotees towards attaining the grace of the Almighty, was celebrated with great fervour at Alipiri in Tirupati on Saturday as part of the 523rd death anniversary of saint-poet Tallapaka Annamacharya.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD Annamacharya Project special officer Dr Medasani Mohan said the deeper meaning of Metlotsavam lies in climbing each step of life on the path of righteousness and ultimately reaching the divine.

He noted that many great saints and devotees in the past had reached Tirumala by trekking the sacred footpath and were blessed with the grace of Lord Venkateswara.

The event was organised by the TTD Annamacharya Project at the Alipiri Padala Mandapam, where devotees, bhajan groups and musicians gathered early in the morning to participate in the spiritually uplifting programme.

Adding a global touch to the festival, 20 artistes from Singapore voluntarily travelled to Tirupati to take part in the celebrations. The group, known as the Ashtalakshmi Students’ Ensemble, performed under the leadership of Dr K. Bhagyamurthy, adding devotional fervour and cultural richness to the event.

The programme began with the traditional Metla Pooja, performed by descendants of Annamacharya at Alipiri. This was followed by a group rendition of Saptagiri Sankeertanas by artistes of the Annamacharya Project.

Devotees were enthralled as the singers rendered popular compositions of Annamacharya, including “Brahma Kadigina Paadamu,” “Bhavamulona Bahyamunandunu,” “Entamatramuna Evvaru Dalachina Antamatrame Neevu,” “Podagantimayya Ninnu Purushottama,” and “Kondalalo Nelakonna Konetirayudu Vaadu.” Many devotees joined the chorus, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere.

Dr Mohan said more than 1,000 members of bhajan groups from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are participating in the festival by chanting devotional hymns while trekking the sacred hills of Tirumala.

As part of the celebrations, a Saptagiri Sankeertana Goshti Ganam will be organised on Sunday evening at Narayanagiri Gardens in Tirumala.

Among those present were Annamacharya Project director Latha, Annamacharya descendant Tallapaka Harinarayanacharyulu, and several artistes associated with the project.