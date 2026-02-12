Mess Charges in BC Hostels, Gurukuls Likely to Be Raised Soon

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is set to increase mess charges in BC pre-metric and post-metric hostels and gurukuls to ensure better nutrition for students, state BC and EWS welfare minister S. Savita told the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Replying during the second day of the Budget session, the minister said discussions were under way under the nodal social welfare department and a formal announcement would be made shortly. She was responding to a question raised by MLA Poosapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi on the proposed revision of mess charges.

Savita said the existing monthly rates were `1,150 for Classes 3 and 4 students in pre-metric hostels and gurukuls, `1,400 for Classes 5 to 10, and a uniform Rs 1,600 for intermediate and higher education students in post-metric hostels.

The minister said mess charges were reviewed periodically to meet nutrition standards. She noted that, following directions from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, welfare ministers and secretaries recently discussed improving food quality along with education standards in hostels. Menus would be finalised in consultation with nutrition experts, she added, recalling that the Telugu Desam government between 2014 and 2019 had increased mess charges by 66 per cent.

Responding to another question from MLA Dr PV Parthasarathi, Savita said the coalition government had cleared Rs 110 crore in pending DIET dues left by the previous regime. She alleged that BC hostels and gurukuls had suffered neglect, including lack of basic repairs, and said funds were sanctioned immediately after the new government took office.

The minister said the focus remained on providing quality education, nutritious food and basic amenities such as CC cameras, RO plants, UPS systems and inverters. She added that the government had approved 10 new BC gurukul schools across the state and allocated `80 crore to complete stalled MJP school buildings from the 2014–19 period.

Savita said the introduction of fine rice in BC hostels and gurukuls, following the initiative of education minister Nara Lokesh, had improved meal quality and led to higher demand for admissions, which would be expanded in the coming academic years.