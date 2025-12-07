Mercury Down in ASR Agency, but Fewer Tourists

Visakhapatnam: Amid cold conditions, temperature is gradually decreasing in the ASR district agency. Weather department says this dip is likely to continue till month-end.

People felt the chill and mostly remained indoors, close to fire, after the temperature dipped to single digit in many mandals. Thick fog enveloped many parts of the district, slowing down the traffic.

On Sunday, G Madugula recorded 5.3 degrees Celsius, Munchingput 7.7 degrees, Araku Valley 8.9 and Lambasingi 9.5 degrees.

Compared to this period last year, the visitor numbers to the region declined by 25 per cent this time,’’ said Borra Caves manager Gowri Shankar.

He said those from the domestic circuit and those outside the state were discouraged this season due to the series of cyclone-linked adversities. Beginning with Shakti on Oct 25, followed by Montha on Oct 29, Senyar on Nov 25 and Ditwah by November end, hilltop tourism took a beating.

``It rains in the agency whenever a system forms in the Bay of Bengal. This causes damage to roads,’’ said a trekker who makes frequent visits to the ghat areas.

People in Visakhapatnam also felt cold on Sunday morning after the minimum temperature dropped to 17.4 degrees, the lowest of the season.