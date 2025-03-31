Mercury dips in AP, rains for 3 days

Visakhapatnam: Temperature came down marginally by one to two degrees Celsius in many parts in the state and recorded less than 40 degrees Celsius, said IMD, Amaravati, in its report on Monday. The report also forecasts thundershowers for north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till April 4.

The IMD said the trough from south Chhattisgarh to south Tamil Nadu now runs from south Chhattisgarh to Madhya Maharashtra across Vidarbha, above cyclonic circulation over Marathwada at 0.9 km above mean sea level. A north-south trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over Marathwada to north Tamil Nadu between 0.9 and 1.5 km above mean sea level. The upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal now lays over southwest Bay of Bengal at 3.1 km above mean sea level.

The cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

Under the influence of the above systems, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Tuesday. Gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over the same area. Temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius.

From April 2 to April 4, Rayalaseema, north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive thundershowers and gusty winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over these areas.

Anantapur recorded the highest temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius and lowest temperatures of 33.2 degrees Celsius and 33.6 degrees Celsius were recorded in Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district and Visakhapatnam urban city.