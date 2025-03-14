Mercury continues to rise in AP, Kurnool bakes at 41.2 º C

Visakhapatnam: Mercury continued to rise in Andhra Pradesh for the second day on Friday. At most places in the state, it went up by one to three degrees Celsius.

Kurnool turned the hottest in AP on Friday at 41.2 degree Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Anantapur recorded the maximum temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius on Friday, followed by 40.1 in Nandyal. In coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) region, Nandigama turned the hottest at 39.6 degree Celsius, followed by 39.5 degree Celsius at Jangamaheswarapuram in Palnadu district.Humidity levels made life tough for the residents in coastal Andhra Pradesh. They oscillated between 60 per cent and 80 per cent. Health experts warn that a combination of heat and humidity can lead to deadly issues.IMD forecast that a heatwave is likely at isolated places over coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts on Saturday. It predicted that maximum temperatures will gradually rise by 2–3 degree Celsius over CAP and Rayalaseema from Sunday, March 16.With temperatures rising in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district for the past one week, inflow of tourists in the region has been declining. Chintapalle in ASR district has been recording the highest temperature of over 33 degrees Celsius for the past few days. However, the minimum temperature recorded in the area is 12–14 degrees Celsius.