Mepma Signs Pact for 100 Job Melas, 20k Jobs in Ap

Vijayawada: The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) has signed a pact with a non-profit organisation Nipuna Human Development Society to conduct 100 job melas – four in each district – to generate 20,000 jobs in a year.

With Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu promoting the concept of One Family-One Entrepreneur, the MEPMA has also come up with a plan to generate employment based on skills of members belonging to various self-help groups (SHGs) and their families.

A job mela will be held at Bapuji Kala Mandir within the Srikakulam Municipal Corporation limits on October 8. Nearly 1,000 youngsters are expected to get employment at this mela.

