MEO, Data Operator Held For ₹10,000 Bribe In Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a Mandal Educational Officer (MEO) and a data entry operator in Srikakulam district on Monday for allegedly accepting a ₹10,000 bribe from a retired school teacher.

The accused, Kuramana Appa Rao, MEO of Itchapuram mandal, and Uppada Kameswara Rao alias Kamesh, a contract data entry operator, were caught red-handed following a complaint by Vejendla Neerakshana Rao, a retired secondary grade teacher from Itchapuram town who superannuated on December 31, 2025.

According to the ACB, the complainant had submitted his pension papers in January 2026 for forwarding to the Sub-Treasury Office. When he followed up on February 3, Kamesh allegedly demanded ₹7,000 for himself and ₹3,000 for the MEO to process the file. About two weeks later, the MEO reportedly reiterated the demand, warning that the documents would not be forwarded without payment.

The teacher then approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which registered a case under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and laid a trap.

Both officials were caught accepting the bribe, ₹3,000 by the MEO and ₹7,000 by the data entry operator, and were arrested. Searches are under way at their residences and offices. The accused are being produced before the Special Court for ACB cases in Visakhapatnam.