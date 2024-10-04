Mental Health Week in Vizag to Begin on Oct. 4

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Psychiatric Society, in collaboration with the Government Hospital for Mental Care, will celebrate Mental Health Week from October 4 to 10, focusing on the theme "It is Time to Prioritise Mental Health in the Workplace."

This initiative highlights the importance of addressing mental health challenges faced by employees. With nearly 15 per cent of working-age adults in India experiencing mental disorders, workplace stress is a major contributing factor.

The week-long event precedes World Mental Health Day on October 10. It will commence on October 4 with an inauguration programme featuring prominent doctors in mental health advocacy. Various activities are planned, including stress management workshops for students and a session on the Mental Health Act for caregivers. A special event by the District Legal Services Authority will conclude the week.

Dr Vijayalakshmi stated, "As we navigate increasingly complex work environments, it is essential that we address mental health proactively."