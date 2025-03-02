Mental health initiative for students marks ICGC 10th anniversary celebrations

Vijayawada:Samagra Shiksha state project director, B Srinivasa Rao, has emphasized the urgent need to boost the morale of students who face situations of failure.

Speaking during the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Indlas Child Guidance Clinic (ICGC) on Sunday at the IMA building here, he highlighted the steps taken by the AP government in appointing career and mental health counselors in state schools.



"Students are losing their mental stability as they are not able to cope with situations of failure," he said and stressed that government efforts for students' physical and mental well-being require community participation.



The project director called upon ICGC and local medical professionals to support the training of these counselors. He detailed programmes being implemented through 'Bhavita' centers for differently-abled students under Samagra Shiksha's supervision.



"Divyang students are more talented than general students. These children are identified and given special training," he explained.



The initiative includes providing tablets to approximately 4,400 differently-abled students to facilitate digital education. "The government will introduce a curriculum with sports, which will be a revolutionary change in holistic education," he said.



ICGC director Vishal described the clinic's comprehensive services for children with special needs, including psychiatric evaluation, physiotherapy counseling, speech therapy, home-based management training, and behavior therapy. He noted that ICGC, the first hospital established for differently-abled children in Vijayawada, has expanded with branches in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Mumbai.

Indla Rama Subba Reddy, founder of Indlas Hospitals, praised the state government's "historic decision" to appoint 255 career and mental health counselors in government schools.