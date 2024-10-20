Memorandum to AP governor over absence of compensation for flood victims

Vijayawada: YSRC leaders met Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and submitted a representation regarding the injustice faced by the Budameru flood victims. The delegation included NTR district YSRC president Devineni Avinash, West constituency incharge and former minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, central constituency incharge and former MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, former APSFL chairman P. Gautham Reddy, MLC Md Ruhulla, and deputy mayors Sailaja Reddy and Bellam Durga.

Velampalli Srinivasa stated that many flood victims had not received compensation to date, thus bringing this injustice to the Governor's attention. He pointed out that although the government received `500 crore in donations, the victims had not received any assistance. NTR District YSRC President Devineni Avinash expressed dismay that daily dharnas were being held in front of the NTR Collectorate by flood victims, but to no avail. He mentioned that the Governor was surprised that no help had been provided even after so many days and that they had explained the plight of the flood victims, adding that all of Chandrababu's statements were merely lies.

Central Constituency In-Charge and former MLA Malladi Vishnu noted that many people in Vijayawada had lost everything due to the floods. He criticised the government for failing to alert the public, despite being aware of flood warnings from the IMD.