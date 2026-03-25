Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy: The Farmer Innovator Transforming Drought-Hit Anantapur into a Hub of Profitable Agriculture

Anantapur: In a region long associated with drought and uncertain harvests, Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy has emerged as a symbol of resilience, innovation, and farmer empowerment. Beginning his farming journey in 1985, the progressive farmer from Prasannayapalli village has spent decades transforming dryland agriculture through experimentation, water conservation, and the introduction of high-value crops. From a humble background and limited formal education, Reddy's determination to explore new farming methods has helped redefine what agriculture can achieve in one of India's most water-scarce districts.

Introducing New Crops and Breaking Agricultural Barriers

Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy is widely recognized for pioneering new crop cultivation practices in India. In 2012, he became the first farmer in the country to successfully harvest and introduce Quinoa, a high-nutrition crop that has since gained global recognition for its health benefits and adaptability to challenging climates.

Earlier, in 2000, he achieved another milestone by becoming the first farmer in Andhra Pradesh to harvest Sunmelons, demonstrating how innovative crop choices could open new opportunities for farmers in dry regions.

Over the years, his farms have cultivated a wide range of crops, including pomegranate, grapes, muskmelon, vegetables, and other horticultural produce, showing that research-driven agriculture can thrive even under difficult climatic conditions.

Water Innovation and Soil Health at the Core

Long before modern irrigation practices became widely adopted, Reddy introduced drip irrigation in his farms in 1993, setting a benchmark for water-efficient agriculture in drought-prone Anantapur.

Through farm ponds, micro-irrigation, and water conservation methods, he ensured that every drop of water contributes to productive farming. At the same time, he has consistently focused on protecting soil health through natural and sustainable farming practices, proving that high yields and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

A Mentor Creating Rural Livelihoods

Beyond his personal success, Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy's greatest contribution lies in empowering others. Many individuals who once worked on his farms have gone on to become successful farmers themselves and providers of employment in their communities.

Coming largely from economically and socially backward areas of Anantapur district, these workers gained practical agricultural knowledge, confidence, and sustainable livelihoods under his mentorship.

In addition, several educated but previously unemployed youth have entered agriculture through his guidance. Inspired by his example, they have transformed farming into a respectable and sustainable profession while creating self-employment opportunities.

Inspiring a Regional Agricultural Transformation

With his innovative vision and persistent encouragement, many farmers across the region began shifting toward horticulture cultivation. His practical guidance helped accelerate the large-scale adoption of fruit crops in the district.

Today, Anantapur is increasingly recognized as the "Fruit Bowl of Andhra Pradesh," reflecting the transformation brought about by progressive farmers like Reddy who proved that drought landscapes can become centers of productive agriculture.

Through decades of innovation, farmer mentorship, and sustainable farming practices, Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy represents the spirit of grassroots agricultural leadership. As India continues to celebrate individuals who uplift rural communities and advance sustainable farming, his work stands as a powerful example of how one farmer's vision can influence an entire region.