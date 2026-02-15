Meghwal Calls On Youth To Become Architects Of A Developed India

VIJAYAWADA: Union Law and Justice minister of state Arjun Ram Meghwal called on youth to become architects of a developed India while delivering the convocation address at the SRM University-AP in Amaravati on Saturday. He underscored the nation’s industrial and economic development so far under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the day, SRMU-AP conferred its Honoris Causa degree upon DRDO chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat, also secretary of the Department of Defence R&D, for his pioneering contributions in propelling defence research, advanced materials engineering, and technological innovation to new frontiers.

Those present on the occasion included founder chancellor of SRM University-AP Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, pro-chancellor Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, managing trustee Manimangai, vice chancellor Prof. Ch. Satish Kumar, registrar Dr. R. Premkumar, and members of Governing Body, Board of Management and Academic and Research Council.

Addressing the graduating students, Meghwal highlighted India’s remarkable transformation across sectors and the growing global recognition of its industrial capabilities. He noted that the country’s progress is driven by innovation, technological advancement, and the collective efforts of its young population.

“Increase your strength, minimise your weakness, see the opportunity and convert that to your success,” the Union Minister told the students, drawing applause. Emphasising on self-improvement and strategic thinking, he underlined that success lies in identifying one’s potential and harnessing opportunities with determination and discipline.

Accepting the Honoris Causa, Dr. Kamat said SRMU-AP has marked a niche for itself by providing transformational learning experience to its students and scholars. He disclosed that DRDO’s aim is to enhance intellectual capital and scientific advancements by establishing five labs, and 15 new DRDO centres that work on underwater and space awareness, among other things. He encouraged the young talented students to work towards indigenous defence technology, strategic foresight, and advanced scientific weaponry that position India as a global leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sathyanarayanan emphasised SRM University-AP’s belief that education must go beyond disseminating knowledge and focus on developing the nation. He disclosed that the university will soon launch a programme in Defence Engineering to prepare young minds toward serving a sovereign and secure India.