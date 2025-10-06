Megha Krishna Reddy’s Mother Vijayalakshmi Passes Away

Vijayawada: Industrialist P.V. ‘Megha’ Krishna Reddy’s mother Vijayalakshmi passed away on Sunday. She was 76. Her last rites were performed in their native village of Dokiparru in Krishna district. She is survived by her sons Krishna Reddy and Subba Reddy and a daughter, P. Prasanna Kumari. Her husband P. Veera Reddy, a farmer, had pre-deceased her.

Krishna Reddy is managing director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), a major infrastructure firm, and Subba Reddy is its CEO.

AP minister Kollu Ravindra, BJP MP C.M. Ramesh, Gudivada MLA V. Ramu, former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao ‘Nani, former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, senior Congress leader K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao and others paid floral tributes to Vijayalakshmi at Dokiparru on Sunday.

Apart from its role as an infrastructure builder, the ‘Megha’ family was famous for its philanthropist activities. In Dokiparru, the family has provided access to safe drinking water for all households through a pipeline. It has constructed a kalyana mandapam and a temple in the village and provided support for constructing the individual toilets and street-level solar lighting system. It has also supported improving the roads, Dokiparru, thanks to MEIL, became the first village to get piped LPG in South India, in 2019.

The locals recalled that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan had visited Dokiparru and participated in the Brahmotsavam rituals.