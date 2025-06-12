Mega Yoga Event Over Krishna Riverbank on Water Crafts Sets World Record

Vijayawada: A mega yoga event involving 2,000 persons on 201 water crafts over the Krishna River in Vijayawada on Wednesday created a world record.

NTR district administration, led by collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha, organised the event in which Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, special chief secretary (Tourism) Ajay Jain, principal secretary (Political) Mukesh Kumar Meena, joint collector S. Ilakkia and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra participated.

World Records Union (WRU) judge Sharif Hanif carefully examined the yoga asanas performed in a synchronised manner on water crafts like punts, boats, speed boats, kayaks, sand boats, jet skis and lifeboats. Sharif expressed his satisfaction and announced the world record amidst cheers of the thousands who participated in the event organised as part of the Yogandhra 2025.

The world record is for performing yoga asanas on the highest number of boats of various types with the highest number of people in a river.

Sharif Hanif said the holy Krishna Riverbank became the venue for a new world record as a result of discipline, collective effort and commitment of the people of Vijayawada. On behalf of the World Records Union, he congratulated everyone who participated in the programme.

MP Sivanath said the world record is the result of collective efforts of the district administration, VMC and the people.

Vijayawada RDO Kavuri Chaitanya, Amaravati Boating Club (ABC) CEO Tarun Kakani, VMC additional commissioner D. Chandrasekhar, AYUSH officials Dr. V. Rani, Dr. Ramatlehi and Dr. Ratnapriyadarshini and DMHO Dr. M. Suhasini participated in the event.

SDRF, Isha Foundation, APTDC, Amaravati Yoga and Aerobic Association, and various departments of the state government coordinated the arrangements.