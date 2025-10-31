Mega Train Terminals To Come Up in Amaravati, Gannavaram

The South Central Railways, Vijayawada division, has prepared plan for constructing mega terminals in Amaravati and Gannavaram. With more number of trains likely to pass through Amaravati in the future, an eight-terminal platform would come up in Amaravati. Works relating to the maintenance of the wagons will also be taken up at the station. To reduce the heavy burden of trains on Vijayawada station, the Gannavaram terminal will be upgraded accordingly. The plan also includes expansion works in Vijayawada and Guntur stations to handle more number of trains.

Amaravati Station

In Amaravati, arrangements are being made to handle traffic up to 120 trains. To enable this, a 56-km railway line is being laid from Errupalem to Nambur through Amaravati. In this route, Amaravati railway station will be upgraded to mega coaching terminal.

When a train with passenger coaches begins its journey or terminates its journey at a railway station, the station is called Coaching Terminal. The maintenance works of the coaches would be taken up at the railway station. Now, Amaravati will be considered a Coaching terminal.

Over 8 platforms and 8 railway lines would be constructed in the station. It will be ensured that trains with 24 LHB coaches can be parked on these platforms.

Later, the station would be upgraded to handle the movement of around 120 trains. Six pit lines will be constructed to organize maintenance works of the trains, including Vande Bharat, terminating at the station.

The railways department asked the state government to provide 300 acres for the terminal.

Gannavaram Station

At the Gannavaram station too, a mega coaching terminal would be established.

At present, the station has only three platforms and in the future, it would be developed as an alternative to Vijayawada station just as Charlapalli station was upgraded to reduce the burden on Secunderabad railway junction.

Over 10 railway lines and platforms would be constructed in Gannavaram station. Steps would be taken to ensure movement of around 205 trains.

Four pit lines would be constructed to maintain the coaches of trains terminating at the station. Over 143 acres is required for the Gannavaram Mega Coaching Terminal.

Vijayawada Rly Station

The Vijaywada railway station which handles 200 trains currently, would be

expanded to increase its efficiency to 300 trains. Railway lines 1, 2 and 3 would be expanded to park trains having 28 LHB coaches or 24 ICF coaches.

The Guntur railway station, which is having seven platforms now, will have one additional platform, as part of the upgradation. The station's efficiency would be increased from 120 trains to 170 trains.