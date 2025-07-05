Mega PTM 2.0 In All Ed Institutions On July 10: Collector

KURNOOL: Kurnool collector P. Ranjit Basha has directed education officials to ensure the successful conduct of “Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting 2.0” on July 10 across all government and private schools and junior colleges in the district. The programme, initiated by the state government, aims to strengthen the bond between parents, teachers, and schools.

The collector instructed DEOs, MEOs, MPDOs, and tahsildars to coordinate preparations without any lapses and stressed that students should prepare invitation cards to invite ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, public representatives, and alumni. Schools have also been asked to invite achievers and “Shining Star” award winners.

As part of the programme, cultural and fun activities such as rangoli competitions, musical chairs, and tug-of-war for mothers will be organised to build rapport. The Collector also announced the launch of “Green Passport—Amma Peru To Oka Mokka,” encouraging students to plant saplings in their mothers’ names. Schools were instructed to beautify campuses and arrange “Thalliki Vandanam,” where students honour their mothers, and serve special midday meals under “Shubh Din Bhojan.”