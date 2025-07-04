Mega Industries Worth Rs.2L Cr to Open Around Mulapeta Port

Visakhapatnam: Mega industries worth ₹2 lakh crore have lined up to establish their units over an extent of 7,000 acres around Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, official sources have disclosed.

Top among them are ExxonMobil of US, Haldia Petrochemicals of Kolkata, Yamna of the UK and Kalyani Steels of Mumbai.

ExxonMobil is a global giant in energy and chemical industries. It produces high performance polymers like polyethylene and polypropylene for packaging, automotive and consumer sectors. It is planning to build a large new greenfield project that will focus on producing important plastic materials widely used in everyday life, such as shopping bags or food wrappers, car parts and various household goods.

ExxonMobil’s factory will have the ability of producing 2 million metric tonnes of plastics per year with an investment of ₹90,000 crore, which will be the largest investment in India so far. It will need every day 250 megawatts of power, 0.9 million tonnes of natural gas and 100 million litres of water to ensure that environmental safety and pollution control norms are strictly maintained. The factory needs 1,240 acres of land.

Similar investment of ₹90,000 crore is being made by Kolkata-based Haldia Petrochemicals to produce high-density polyethylene. “Haldia project will come up for discussion in the next State Investment Board meeting,” sources said.

UK’s Yamna has sought 1,200 acres of land to manufacture green ammonia with an investment of ₹20,000 crore. The company will set up a desalination plant to split water into oxygen and hydrogen to produce green ammonia.

Kalyani Steels is a leading manufacturer of forging and engineering quality carbon and alloy steels. It has proposed to set up its port-based unit for which it has sought 2,000 acres with the promise of investing ₹30,000 crore.

Recently, Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchennaidu had declared at a meeting that these industries will create huge employment opportunities and change the economic profile of north Andhra.