Mega DSC Notification for 16,347 Posts Soon: Nara Lokesh

Vijayawada: The Education Minister announced that a mega DSC (District Selection Committee) notification for 16,347 posts will be issued soon. During the Assembly session on Monday, Nara Lokesh responded to queries from MLAs, informing the House that Rs 3,000 crores would be required for the construction of compound walls in schools across the state. The initiative will be implemented in a phased manner under the slogan "Mana Badi - Mana Bhavishyat" (Our School - Our Future).

In an effort to combat the drug menace in the state, the government has launched the"Drugs Vaddu Bro" (No Drugs, Brother) campaign. As part of this initiative, Eagle teams will be established in every school. Additionally, plans are being developed to improve school facilities based on star ratings given during parent-teacher meetings. These upgrades will include the installation of CCTV cameras and improved lighting systems.

Funds for these initiatives will be raised under the "Learning Extension of AP" program through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions. Lokesh also stated that the Deputy Chief Minister has been effectively utilizing CSR funds, and the Education Department plans to follow a similar approach.



