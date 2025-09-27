Mega DSC: AP Sets Up Zone/State Level Grievance Redressal Panels

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has set up zonal and state level grievance redressal committees to resolve complaints/objections vis-a-vis the selection of candidates for the Mega DSC-2025, within 15 days.

Mega DSC-2025 convener Venkata Krishna Reddy said in a statement i here on Friday that zonal committees comprised the zonal regional joint director and two district education officers from the zone. They would study and resolve issues pertaining to the selection of candidates to the district level posts.



The state level committee comprising three state level officers will resolve issues pertaining to the zonal and state level posts.



In case, the objections or grievances still remain unresolved, the candidates can approach the final appellate authority -- the director of school education – with a final appeal. The objections or grievances are to be resolved within 30 days and its decision will be final.



Candidates are advised to raise their grievances or objections before the concerned committees before October 25. Any complaint received after the last date will not be considered.



The candidates are advised to send their grievances or objections through e-mail to the zonal or state level or to the final appellate authority as per requirement. The e-mail IDs include: mdscgrievances.z1@apschooledu.in; mdscgrievances.z2@apschooledu.in; mdscgrievances.z3@apschooledu.in; mdscgrieances.z4@apschooledu.in; mdscgrievances.state@apschooledu.in and mdscappellateauthority@apschooledu.in.

