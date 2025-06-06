Mega DSC-2025 Exams From June 6 to 30 at 137 Centres Across AP

Vijayawada: All arrangements have been completed for the conduct of the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee)-2025 examinations from June 6 to 30 across 137 centres in Andhra Pradesh and 17 centres outside the state, including Hyderabad, Kodad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Berhampur.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Mega DSC-2025 convenor M. Venkata Krishna Reddy, the Department of School Education will conduct the recruitment to fill 16,347 teacher posts across various categories in government, local body, and society-run schools throughout the state.

A total of 3,36,305 candidates have submitted 5,77,675 applications for posts including school assistants, second-grade teachers, school assistants (physical education), physical education teachers, principals, PGTs, TGTs and others.

The entire Computer-Based Test (CBT) process will be monitored through live CCTV surveillance, and biometric verification will be conducted for all candidates. Hall tickets must be downloaded from the official Mega DSC website: https://apdsc.apcfss.in

Candidates must report to the examination centres 90 minutes before the scheduled time—by 9:00 a.m. for the morning session and by 2:00 p.m. for the afternoon session. Entry will not be permitted without a valid hall ticket and photo identity proof. Mobile phones, electronic devices, study materials, and other prohibited items will not be allowed into the exam hall. Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced around exam centres to prevent any malpractice.

So far, 92% of candidates have downloaded their hall tickets.

The school education department has also established a dedicated DSC-2025 Helpdesk at both state and district levels. For assistance, candidates may contact the following helpline numbers: 6281704160, 8121947387, 8125046997, and 9398810958.