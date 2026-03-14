Mega Cultural Festival at AU From April 6

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Andhra University centenary celebrations, a mega cultural festival will be held at the AU Engineering College grounds from April 6 to April 8, vice-chancellor Prof G.P. Rajasekhar announced while unveiling the official event poster and teaser.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor said that while sports and technical events had already been conducted as part of the centenary year, the focus was now shifting to cultural celebrations.

He said the three-day festival will feature a diverse line-up including musical nights and live concerts, cycling and walkathons, drone and laser shows, DJ nights, talent shows, flower shows and cultural programmes.

The VC emphasised that these events are designed to foster leadership qualities and teamwork among students. Participants will include students from Andhra University as well.

The vice-chancellor also launched the newly designed Centenary Mahotsav website, which contains comprehensive details of the various events leading up to next month’s grand centenary celebrations. Notably, the website was developed entirely by AU students.