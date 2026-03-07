Mega Anti-Drug Drive Under ‘Operation Vajraprahar’ in Nellore, Prakasam Districts

Nellore: Police in the SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts conducted extensive cordon-and-search operations and awareness drives on Saturday as part of the statewide anti-drug campaign “Operation Vajraprahar".

In the SPSR Nellore district, the operation was carried out under the leadership of SP Dr Ajitha Vejendla, following directions from DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and under the supervision of EAGLE Chief A.K. Ravi Krishna, IGP. About 290 police personnel conducted searches in several hotspots, including Velagachettu Sangam, Kakuturu village, Maddurupadu, Jyothi Nagar in Atmakur, and Indiramma Colony in Gudur.

Police checked 1,320 individuals and 360 vehicles, identified 95 vehicles without proper documents, and seized 109 vehicles linked to various offences. Eight absconding accused in old cases were apprehended, while illegal weapons were also seized. Rowdy-sheeters and suspects were summoned and counselled, and awareness was created on the harmful effects of drug abuse.

Meanwhile, in Prakasam district, similar operations were conducted in Ongole town and Medarametla’s Gandhinagar area under the directions of SP V. Harshavardhan Raju. Police teams led by Ongole DSP R. Srinivasa Rao and Darsi DSP B. Lakshminarayana carried out searches in houses, shops and other locations suspected of storing or selling narcotics.

During the checks, police seized 25 motorcycles in Ongole and 40 motorcycles in Medarametla for lacking proper documents and number plates. The teams also organised anti-drug awareness rallies under the slogan “Drugs Vaddu Bro”, urging youth to stay away from narcotics. Residents, traders and youth participated in the rallies, taking a pledge to support efforts to eliminate ganja and other drugs.

Police urged the public to share information about drug trafficking or usage through the AP EAGLE toll-free number 1972, assuring confidentiality, and reiterated that such operations will continue to ensure a drug-free society.