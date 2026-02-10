Mega 5,000mw Solar Power Project Proposed in Puttaparthi Constituency

Anantapur: Steps are under way to establish a mega solar power project with a capacity of 5,000 megawatts in the Puttaparthi Assembly constituency.

The Reliance Group would set up the project across nearly 95,000 acres in Amadagur, OD Cheruvu and Nallamada mandals in Sri Sathya Sai district. In the first phase, the Amadagur mandal would unveil the solar project in 25,000 acres.

The project is expected to generate employment for around 4,500 people directly and indirect livelihood support to nearly 2,000 more.

In view of the feasibilities for solar and wind energy projects in Rayalaseema region, with its favourable climatic conditions, the Reliance representatives proposed to invest in solar energy in Satya Sai district on a large scale. Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy accompanied the Reliance representatives.

The district administration recently inspected Amadagur, OD Cheruvu and Nallamada mandals. They held meetings with local tahsildars, public representatives and farmers to discuss the modalities of the project.

Sindhura Reddy said Amadagur is one of the most backward regions in Sri Sathya Sai district and has long remained undeveloped. With the objective of promoting industrial growth and creating employment, the state government responded positively to the Reliance proposal and extended this opportunity to the Puttaparthi constituency through solar power projects, he said.

“As a first phase, Reliance is ready to enter into agreements with farmers to produce 5,000mw of solar power on about 25,000 acres in Amadagur mandal. Farmers will be paid `30,000 per acre per year, with a 5 per cent hike every two years, under a 30-year lease agreement subject to the farmers’ consent”, the MLA said.

Reliance has also proposed to establish solar projects on an additional 70,000 acres in Odicheruvu and Nallamada mandals on similar terms.

No land acquisition would happen without the farmers’ approval and payments would be made annually. The solar projects across the three mandals would significantly boost employment and economic activity in the region, Sindhura Reddy said.

The Kadiri and Gooty areas have already undertaken development of solar projects and other areas like Madakasira, Kalyanadurgam and Rayadurg too, with land procurement by other companies.