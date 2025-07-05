Meeting Discusses Dasara Sarannavaratri Festivities In Vijayawada

Vijayawada:Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni on Friday presided over a meeting held in connection with the upcoming Dasara Sarannavaratri festivities. Others who attended the meeting included NTR district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha, police commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra.

The meeting discussed how the experience of visitors and devotees could be made memorable during the festivities titled Vijayawada Utsav.



The MP said “Our goal is to leave sweet memories for visitors through a rich display of the city’s spiritual and cultural legacy.”



Chinni said there are several venues in the city, such as Haritha Beram Park, Punnami Ghat, Bhavani Island, Pavitra Sangamam and Tummalapalle Kalakshetram, which can serve as hubs for various programmes.



Events planned during the Dasara festivities include folk art performances, cultural shows, food festivals, water sports and drone and laser shows. These will be in addition to the thematic beautification of Vijayawada city.



Durga Temple atop the Indrakeeladri will be the central attraction of the Vijayawada Utsav. In this regard, those present at the meeting discussed how devotion could be blended with entertainment even as thousands of devotees visit the temple during the Sarannavaratri.District Tourism officer A. Shilpa, representatives of the Exhibition Society and officials of various departments participated in the meeting.