Meet Remaining Targets in 2025-26: GCC

Visakhapatnam: The Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) conducted a review meeting on Saturday to assess its performance for the 2025-26 financial year.

The session, chaired by GCC vice-chairman and managing director Kalpana Kumari, evaluated progress in procuring and selling coffee, minor forest products and agricultural commodities. Divisional managers, society managers and senior officials presented comparative reports against last year’s performance.

GCC has achieved ₹24,048.59 lakh as of November 2025 against an annual target of ₹62,016.02 lakh — slightly higher than last year’s ₹23,478.86 lakh for the same period, marking 102 per cent progress. Kalpana Kumari urged divisions to intensify efforts to achieve the remaining ₹37,967.43 lakh within the set timeframe.

The review highlighted strong gains in key areas, including procurement of forest and agricultural products, as well as increased sales of daily-use items and LPG cylinders. Financial assistance to coffee farmers has also risen, reflecting enhanced support to tribal growers. Improvements were recorded in loan recoveries and sales of Ready-Made Daily (RMD) items. However, essential commodities, super bazaar sales and petrol bunks registered marginal declines.

For the ongoing financial year, GCC has set a coffee procurement target of 1,175 metric tonnes, with procurement prices fixed at ₹450 per kg for Arabica Parchment, ₹270 per kg for Arabica Cherry and ₹170 per kg for Robusta Cherry.

Divisional managers, society managers and senior officers from across Andhra Pradesh attended the review.