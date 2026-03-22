‘Mee Intiki–Mee Doctor’ to Cover 7 Districts in AP

Kakinada:Seven districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and West Godavari, have been selected for implementation of the ‘Mee Intiki–Mee Doctor’ programme by the Indian Red Cross Society.

The other districts are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju Paderu, Nandyal, Palnadu and Tirupati.

The programme will be implemented in 30 districts across the country, including seven in Andhra Pradesh, at a cost of ₹8.40 crore over three years with support from Rural Electrification Corporation Limited.

The initiative aims to strengthen primary healthcare in rural areas, reduce infant and maternal mortality, control communicable diseases and achieve full immunisation coverage.

The programme will be formally launched on March 23 by West Godavari district collector C. Nagarani.

District Red Cross Secretary M.S.V.S. Bhadri Raju said mobile medical units staffed with a doctor, nurse, pharmacist and driver will visit households, especially in underserved areas such as SC/ST habitations and fishing communities, to provide primary healthcare services.

The services will cover pregnant women, children, the elderly and patients with diseases such as tuberculosis, dengue and malaria. Each unit is expected to serve about 100 people a day, 2,000 a month and around 25,000 annually.

In West Godavari district, the medical teams will comprise women personnel. Officials said the initiative will complement existing Red Cross services and improve access to healthcare in rural areas.