AP Govt Recognises Medicover Vizag for Pediatric Cardiac Care

In a major step toward advancing child health equity, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has designated Medicover Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, as a Referral Centre for Pediatric Cardiac Care under the Dr. NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme. This designation reinforces Medicover’s role in delivering life-saving treatment to children suffering from congenital heart disease (CHD) across North Andhra Pradesh.

The decision followed a thorough evaluation by district health officials and senior faculty from government medical colleges. The hospital is now officially approved to provide free screening, diagnostics, catheter-based procedures, and complex cardiac surgeries, particularly for children from economically disadvantaged families.

Leading this effort is Dr. Ashok Raju Alluri, a highly regarded Pediatric Cardiologist whose expertise has been instrumental in establishing Medicover Vizag as a trusted name in pediatric cardiac care. In the past year alone, the hospital has screened over 1,000 children and performed more than 250 successful cardiac interventions, many for families who could not otherwise afford specialized treatment.

To enhance outreach, Medicover will organize monthly pediatric cardiac camps in District Early Intervention Centres (DEICs) across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. Additionally, children from orphanages, single-parent households, and childcare shelters will receive free treatment under Medicover’s CSR initiative.

The state government will also offer ambulance services, subject to availability, to facilitate timely transport of patients to tertiary care.

This development supports the broader Arogya Andhra Pradesh Mission and complements existing services at the TTD-run Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre in Tirupati. The collaboration between Medicover and public health authorities underscores a shared goal: to ensure that no child’s heart condition goes untreated due to lack of access.