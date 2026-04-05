Medical Supplies Dwindle at AP Government Hospitals Due to War; Poorer Patients Hit

KURNOOL: Supplies of medicines in government hospitals across Andhra Pradesh are under severe strain, raising concerns over treatment for poor patients. Availability of essential drugs at state-run hospitals has dwindled significantly over the past few weeks due to rising input costs. Officials said global tensions, including the Iran war, have pushed up crude oil prices, increasing the cost of pharmaceutical inputs and disrupting supply.

Drugs meant for the fourth quarter of 2025–26, expected as early as January, have not yet reached central drug stores. Officials say that if supplies do not arrive within the next two weeks, hospitals may face an acute shortage affecting patient care.

Emergency medicines are already running low. Antibiotics, saline, operation theatre drugs, and common medicines like paracetamol are in short supply. In one teaching hospital, against a requirement of around 610 types of medicines, only about 255 medicines are currently available. Doctors say these stocks may last only until the end of April.

Manufacturers have stepped back, citing a sharp rise in crude-linked raw material costs, which have gone up by 60 to 70 per cent. Several companies in the state have reportedly stopped supplies, especially of surgical items. Hospitals in Kurnool, Nellore, and RIMS Ongole are already facing shortages of gloves and critical medicines.

Stocks have depleted at the central drug stores in each district. These are responsible for supplying medicines to all hospitals in the district, from teaching hospitals to primary health centres (PHCs). This has disrupted supply to PHCs and community health centres (CHCs).

Doctors warn that CHCs, where a large number of deliveries take place, are facing shortages of drugs used in caesarean procedures. Chemicals required for thyroid tests for pregnant women have run out in some hospitals.

An official from AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation said, "Suppliers who had taken purchase orders earlier are now unable to supply medicines at those rates. If supplies do not improve within the next 15 days, teaching hospitals will face serious difficulties."

Another senior Health department official said, "Crude-based chemicals, solvents, and packaging materials have become expensive, which is affecting manufacturing and delaying supplies to government hospitals."

Principal secretary (Health) Saurabh Gour said, "Procurement is being carried out as per indent and budget. Distribution is based on availability in central drug stores and permissions have been given for local purchases. While the essential medicines list has 712 items, Kerala currently has about 287 and Tamil Nadu around 260, Andhra Pradesh has about 348 available," Gour maintained.

Hospital network in Andhra Pradesh

Category Number of hospitals

DME institutions 44

Public Health facilities 1,144

Family Welfare department 558

Secondary Care centres 242

Ayush centres 438

Medicine availability status

Essential medicines list 712

Minimum medicines required 650

Currently available medicines 258

Hospitals with about 348 items 30%