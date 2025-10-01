Medical Services Unaffected in PHCs Despite Docs Threatening to Boycott Work: AP Govt

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday said that the services at primary health centres across the state were unaffected despite doctors threatening to boycott work.

The Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centres Doctors Association had announced suspension of outpatient services from October 3 if their issues such as lack of promotions, allowances, increments and pending service-related demands are not addressed.

"Alternative arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted healthcare service," Commissioner of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department G Veerapandian said in an official release.

He noted that nearly 1,000 medical post graduate students, senior residents, and MBBS tutors from teaching hospitals, along with over 1,000 MBBS doctors from area, regional, and district hospitals, have been deployed to PHCs.

These doctors went to the allotted duties at PHCs on Tuesday and attended to patients, he said. Meanwhile, the commissioner mentioned that around 300 PHC doctors still marked their attendance even as the boycott call continued.