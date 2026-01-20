Mediation Cited As Way To Reduce Burden On Courts

KAKINADA: A 40-hour training programme on ‘mediation and conciliation’ is being arranged for advocates from January 19 to 23, for speedy disposal of civil cases and reducing the burden on the courts. This was stated on Monday by East Godavari district judge Gandham Sunitha.

Addressing a training camp at Rajamahendravaram, Sunitha said that as per a Supreme Court directive, the medication and conciliation project committee would provide the training to advocates.

“As per Civil Procedure Code-89, there is an opportunity to resolve disputes through four alternative methods; and mediation is one such method,” she said.

Sunitha said, “When judicial officers determine that a case can be resolved through mediation, it is referred to the mediation committee. According to the rules and regulations, a judicial officer or an advocate is appointed as a mediator and steps are taken to provide a reasonable solution to prevent further problems.”

She said civil cases, compoundable criminal cases, land acquisition cases and the cases related to motor vehicle accidents can be resolved through the Lok Adalat. If cases are resolved in this manner, the court fee would also be refunded.

She clarified that there is no possibility of appeal against cases resolved through mediation. This could reduce the burden on the courts by 25 to 50 per cent.

Only genuine cases should be brought for mediation, and these would be referred to a trained team. Mediation serves as an excellent platform for resolving disputes amicably and in a manner acceptable to all parties, she noted.

District legal services authority secretary N Srilakshmi, mediation master trainer SHSurender Singh (New Delhi), mediation master trainer (Kerala) Mohmmed Shiraj and 35 advocates were present.