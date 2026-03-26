Mechanical Fault Angle Emerges in Markapuram Bus Tragedy

Nellore: A possible mechanical failure has emerged as a key angle in the investigation into the bus accident near Markapuram.

A survivor, identified as the bus cleaner undergoing treatment at a government hospital, said the vehicle had developed technical issues about an hour before the crash. He stated that the bus was halted at Yerragondapalem due to a sensor-related problem.

“We stopped briefly, fixed it and resumed the journey,” he said, raising concerns over vehicle safety checks.

He further claimed that the steering system appeared to have failed at the accident site, leading to the collision. Both the driver and the cleaner reportedly jumped out moments before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Despite this, the cleaner said the bus had a valid fitness certificate, leaving investigators to examine whether the fault was due to mechanical failure, maintenance lapses or other factors.

Prakasam superintendent of police V. Harshavardhan Raju said all angles are being probed to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.