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Meat Sale Banned in Nandigama Till April 8 Over Health Concerns

Andhra Pradesh
31 March 2026 10:51 PM IST

Authorities have advised residents to consume only boiled and cooled water.

Meat Sale Banned in Nandigama Till April 8 Over Health Concerns
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The civic authorities imposed the ban of sale of raw and cooked meat following cases of diarrhoea reported in Chandrapur village. Officials warned that strict action would be taken against violators. (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: The sale of raw and cooked meat, including chicken, goat, sheep and fish, has been banned in Nandigama municipal limits of NTR district until April 8 as a precautionary measure.

The civic authorities imposed the ban following cases of diarrhoea reported in Chandrapur village. Officials warned that strict action would be taken against violators.

Several people suffering from fever and gastroenteritis have been admitted to hospital in Nandigama, while others are undergoing treatment at home.

Authorities have advised residents to consume only boiled and cooled water.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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