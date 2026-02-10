MCT Intensifies Crackdown On Unauthorised Constructions In Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati has intensified its drive against unauthorised constructions in the city, with the Town Planning wing gearing up for the demolition of buildings raised without requisite approvals.

Acting in coordination with planning officials, the civic body has begun collecting data on illegal structures using modern technology, including satellite imagery, to establish the stage of construction as of August 31, 2025. Satellite images are being analysed to determine whether buildings had crossed the slab or roof stage before the cut-off date.

According to officials, structures found to be in violation will face action under municipal regulations. MCT commissioner N. Mourya has personally assigned responsibilities to staff and directed strict enforcement, making it clear that no leniency would be shown towards illegal constructions or those facilitating them.

The intensified crackdown follows allegations that some officials had encouraged or ignored violations. In response, the Commissioner recently ordered the suspension of two planning secretaries accused of promoting unauthorised constructions. Instructions have also been issued warning staff that any form of encouragement or collusion with violators would invite disciplinary action. The action against the two officials has had a ripple effect within the department, with employees now preparing to proceed with demolitions without delay.

Officials estimate that nearly 5,000 unauthorised buildings in the city had crossed the slab stage by the August 31, 2025 deadline. Of these, notices have already been issued to about 1,200 property owners, asking them to explain the violations or face action. Despite repeated appeals, the response to the Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) has remained poor. While the deadline is nearing, only 1,033 BPS applications have been received so far, many of them without the required documents.

Mourya said the civic body had already demolished dozens of illegal structures and would continue the drive. “We have given clear instructions to the Town Planning Department to demolish unauthorised constructions. Several buildings have already been pulled down. If citizens lodge complaints about illegally constructed buildings, we will take action without hesitation,” she said. The civic chief urged residents to make use of the BPS to regularise unauthorised constructions instead of risking enforcement action.