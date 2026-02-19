MBBS Student Drowns In Pond During Picnic

Anantapur: An MBBS first-year student of Anantapur Government Medical College drowned in a pond in Garladinne mandal of the district. Police said Mohan of Markapuram, along with friends, had gone for a picnic on Tuesday.

Though he did not know how to swim, he entered the water and drowned. Garladinne police registered a case based on a complaint by the parents and the body was sent for post mortem at GGH Anantapur.



