MBBS Student Drowns In Pond During Picnic

Andhra Pradesh
19 Feb 2026 12:28 AM IST

Though he did not know how to swim, he entered the water and drowned

Representational image

Anantapur: An MBBS first-year student of Anantapur Government Medical College drowned in a pond in Garladinne mandal of the district. Police said Mohan of Markapuram, along with friends, had gone for a picnic on Tuesday.

Though he did not know how to swim, he entered the water and drowned. Garladinne police registered a case based on a complaint by the parents and the body was sent for post mortem at GGH Anantapur.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
drowned 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

