Mayor Lays Stone For Works

Andhra Pradesh
3 March 2026 7:43 PM IST

The Mayor said the coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was giving high priority to urban development and implementing several development programmes

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, along with Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and ward corporator Battu Surya Kumari, set the foundation stone for various development works worth approximately `7.5 crore in several areas of Ward No. 77 under the Aganampudi Zone on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said the coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was giving high priority to urban development and implementing several development programmes.

He further stated that foundation stones were laid for roads and drains in Duvvada, Pettavanipalem, Islmapeta, Maskan Doddi, Maradasaripeta, Pedapalem, Nammidoddi, Borusuvanipalem, Gorusu Vanipalem, Lakshminagar, Pilakavanipalem, Nakkavanipalem under Aganampudi Zone of Pendurthi constituency.

